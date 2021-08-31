After complaining of aches and pains, the ‘energetic’ mother passes away.

An ‘energetic’ mother of two died nine weeks after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

When Vivienne Holland began to experience aches and pains, she attributed them to the Covid-19 vaccine’s negative effects.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me, this isn’t like me at all,” the former dinner lady told her son before learning the true source of her illness.

Viv, 72, was a ‘healthy and lively’ person who ‘walked her dogs every day,’ according to friends and family.

According to the Manchester Evening News, she began to become breathless and weary, and she struggled to move beyond short distances, something her loved ones described as “strange” for her.

Viv and her family initially assumed it was the Covid-19 vaccine, which she had in February and which had left her exhausted.

However, by May, her difficulties had worsened to the point where she decided to seek help.

The Hollands learned three weeks later that Viv, from Atherton, had stomach and liver cancer.

“Mum was a robust, lively woman who appeared years younger than her true age,” son Ian added.

“Even the nurses had to double-check that their notes on her age were right.

“On May 20, my mother and I went to the Buttyfull Cafe in Atherton for our weekly lunch.

“It was evident that mum wasn’t feeling well, which was unusual. We attribute it to the Covid jab.

“When I dropped mum off at her house, she remarked, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with me; this isn’t like me at all.’

“Mum was diagnosed with cancer three weeks later, on June 10.”

Doctors discovered that the cancer was “extremely aggressive” and “had spread” after a treatment at the Royal Bolton Hospital.

Mom “went into hospital for a basic surgery with an overnight stay to be home the next day,” but “mum never came home and was placed on end-of-life care,” according to the report.

Vivienne’s health was declared terminal on July 22.

“Mum was a very compassionate person for everyone, more so than herself,” Ian remarked.

“I hope my friends aren’t too unhappy,” Mum would say from her hospital bed.

“As I held her hand at her bedside, she expressed concern that I was sitting in a draft and would be cold.

‘Mum, don’t worry about it,’ I said.

