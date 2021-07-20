After complaining of a sore throat, an 8-year-old ‘caring’ schoolgirl died.

On February 11, Claudia Carrick first complained of a sore throat and difficulty swallowing. Later that day, the small girl became ill and was transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where a scan revealed a build-up of fluid in her head.

Claudia was diagnosed with a brain tumor the next day after an operation.

Claudia’s mother Allison was advised that the tumor was inoperable due to its location.

Alison and her mother, Olwyn, received the tragic news on February 16 that her tumor, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), was incurable.

“The whole family can’t process it,” Claudia’s aunt Jayne, 44, told The Washington Newsday. We kept thinking, “Is this going to be the end now?” as she had a couple dips throughout her stay with us.

“Towards the end, she did struggle. She was afflicted with the death rattle, which was quite terrifying. My sister would want to commend Alder Hey’s High Dependency Unit. They were wonderful with Claudia.”

Claudia, from Bootle, had a collapsed lung in the months preceding up to her death and was moved between a normal ward and the High Dependency Unit, where she eventually died.

Claudia’s illness marked the first time she had been separated from her twin brother Robin, whom the family refers to as her “soul mate.”

Claudia’s relatives sat by her bedside for days before she died.

Jayne described her niece as “caring” and “empathetic,” adding that she would frequently share her pocket money with her brother and rush over to help when someone fell.

Jayne spoke through tears, saying, “She was such a caring child.” Everyone was important to her. If she fell down or whatever, she would rush over to check on you. She prioritizes everyone else above herself.

“If Robin spent all of his pocket money and she still had some, she’d share it with him. That was the kind of kid she was. She.” “The summary comes to an end.”