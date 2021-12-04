After comparing cancer death tolls to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marjorie Taylor Greene was slammed.

After equating cancer death tolls to COVID-19 and questioning pandemic regulations, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene received a barrage of criticism on Twitter.

Greene tweeted on Saturday that the government is taking strong tactics to attack COVID-19 but hasn’t taken a comparable strategy to tackle cancer.

“Cancer kills about 600,000 people in the United States every year.” The country has never had a power outage. There hasn’t been a single school closure. And every year, more than 600,000 people of all ages and races will succumb to cancer,” Greene said.

Greene went on to say that the COVID-19 rules that were in place throughout the epidemic did not help people avoid catching the virus.

“Since the #COVID19 tracking began, over 780,000 individuals have died in the United States in 22 months, but more than 1 million have died of cancer.” Despite government required broad immunizations, mass public masking, and trillions spent, more people died from covid in 2021 than in 2020,” Greene tweeted.

Greene’s name and the word “cancer” began to trend on Twitter after her comments, with users criticizing the Georgia Representative for comparing cancer to the dangerous COVID-19 virus.

One user said, “Please encourage someone on this ridiculously hazardous and uneducated hack’s staff to tell her that cancer isn’t ‘transmissible’ in humans and thus isn’t ‘contagious.'”

Another participant mentioned the government’s efforts to prevent cancer. “Marjorie Taylor Greene is oblivious to the fact that the government continues to implement smoking regulations in order to protect the public from cancer,” the person added.

Greene’s remarks come in the midst of a tumultuous relationship with South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace. They traded a flurry of tweets and public insults over their opposing views on abortion and religion.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy summoned both Greene and Mace to speak out about the public feud.