After commenting on a police Facebook post about her, a ‘Most Wanted’ suspect was arrested.

Authorities caught a woman who was wanted for her alleged involvement in a murder in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in March after she responded on a local police social media post seeking information on her location.

Lorraine Graves was detained near 36th Street North and Garrison Avenue in north Tulsa on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Tulsa Police Department.

Graves is accused of murdering Eric Graves, 30, who was discovered brutally shot inside an apartment at the St. Thomas Square Apartments on March 13, according to NewsChannel 8.

It’s not apparent how the two are connected.

Lorraine had been highlighted in one of Tulsa Police Department’s “Weekly Most Wanted” Facebook posts previous to her arrest, requesting information about her location.

Lorraine responded to the post and inquired about a reward, according to police.

Lorraine’s comment, which has since been deleted, said, “[W]here’s the reward money at?”

Lorraine received at least 39 responses, according to a snapshot of the comment shared by investigators.

“[G]iiiirl, stay off social media because they can monitor you!!” one of the commenters stated.

After Lorraine’s comment was removed from the original police post, another person inquired, “Well, did she collect her reward money?”

Lorraine’s comment does not appear to have played a role in her detention, according to police. According to authorities, she was charged with accessory to murder and her bond was set at $500,000.

Prior to Lorraine’s arrest, two other suspects in the murder, Jayden and Gabriel Hopson, had already been detained and charged with murder.

Police in Liverpool, England, made a similar arrest after a 39-year-old drug dealer posted a photo of his hand holding Stilton cheese on an encrypted messaging program.

Carl Stewart was apprehended after authorities analyzed his palm and fingerprints from a snapshot he had uploaded to EncroChat, a chat program that had already been decrypted by European police.

Stewart pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, MDMA, and ketamine, as well as transferring illicit property, and was sentenced to 13 years and six months in jail at Liverpool Crown Court in late May.