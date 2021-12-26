After coming into his room at Christmas, the couple chose not to adopt the boy.

In 1990, a childless couple from Merseyside leaped at the chance to foster Gary, an 11-year-old boy.

Gary had previously been placed for adoption but had been recalled to the care of social services because to his ‘unusually hyperactivity,’ according to the authorities.

Gary was brought home a fortnight before Christmas, and the couple lavished him with gifts. The child requested three Christmas stockings, which he received.

The couple erected a gigantic Christmas tree and stuffed it with gifts for Gary. The parents didn’t chastise the child when he opened some of the gifts; instead, they joked about it and let the boy take the gifts – a box of ancient tin soldiers and a small drum.