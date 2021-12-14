After colliding with the teen, the taxi driver drove home after having consumed alcohol.

In a crash, a cab driver who had consumed alcohol fractured a teenage cyclist’s collarbone before speeding away.

Gary Jacques, 51, of Kingsley Road, Runcorn, later claimed that he spotted the child standing in his rear-view mirror and was “worried” about stopping among a bunch of youths, so he assumed he wasn’t hurt.

Prosecuting at North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court in Warrington today, Joshua Sanderson-Kirk said police were called to Festival Way in Runcorn after complaints of a teenager being “knocked off his bike by a taxi” and the car continuing on its way.

Officers discovered a 14-year-old child “sitting on a wall holding his shoulder,” as well as witnesses who indicated the automobile involved was an Apec cab.

The juvenile rider was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken collarbone, a scratched ankle, and a bruised back.

The cab firm was contacted by police, who issued two notifications to its drivers requesting that someone come forward.

Jacques responded to the second request, but stated that he couldn’t go to work because he had “consumed alcohol” and “drank three bottles of Budweiser” since arriving home.

When police arrived, Jacques tested positive for 51 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, which was more than the legal limit of 35, and admitted to driving.

Mr Sanderson-Kirk said Jacques had stated in his basis of plea that he had “looked in his rear view mirror and saw (the boy) standing and didn’t think any injury had been caused,” but that he now accepts “that’s not the right course of action” and that “he had been drinking at the time of the accident.”

In connection with the March 29 collision, Jacques later pled guilty to failing to stop at the site of an accident, driving without due care and attention, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jacques is “extremely regretful indeed and quite repentant,” said Judith Hawkins, and feels “boundless remorse.”

Jacques was not working as a cab driver at the time of the crash, she added, and was coming from visiting a devastated friend whose child had died.

He “drank some beers – a couple of beers at the time,” she recalled, and then “drove down.”

“The summary comes to an end.”