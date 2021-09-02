After colliding with the back of an HGV lorry, a man died.

At 10.20 a.m. this morning (Thursday), emergency services went to the scene of a crash on Pimbo Road in Skelmersdale.

A Mitsubishi Mirage traveling north on the road collided with the back of a stopped lorry near the Peel Road intersection.

The driver of the Mirage, a man in his fifties, died on the spot.

The road closures that were put in place while cops investigated the accident have now been lifted.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family of the individual who has regrettably died,” said Sgt Steve Hardman of Lancashire’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit. We’re trying to find out who his relatives are right now.”

“Please contact us if you were in the vicinity at the time and witnessed the event, or if you believe you may have dash cam film of it occurring.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 and mention incident 386 from September 2nd, or send an email to [email protected]