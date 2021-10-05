After colliding with power lines and a traffic light, a plane crashed onto the highway.

A small plane took off before falling onto a Texas roadway over the weekend Saturday following a parade, according to a video provided to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page with over 270,000 views.

The jet can be seen flying as high as traffic lights before crashing back down to the ground, nicking the traffic lights and some power lines in the process.

“Please avoid 124 and Broadway in Winnie until the incident clears,” states the initial post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page about the incident. “There were no injuries other than equipment,” says the narrator.

The plane was being used as a float in the Rice Festival Parade, according to KPRC. Rather than dragging the jet back to the airport after the parade, the pilot chose to fly it back. Authorities are currently examining the situation, but according to the news site, authorities believe the weather, notably strong gusts, played a role in the jet crash.

Investigators stated the winds changed direction once the pilot took to the air, according to the news outlet.

The plane was dragged away from the disaster site in photos taken at the time. The wings were folded and bent. Despite the fact that the plane appeared to be damaged after the crash, KPRC stated that the pilot was unharmed and went to the doctor as a precaution.

According to the Facebook post, the accident happened at 10:45 a.m., but officials were able to clean the roads and reopen them to cars by early afternoon.

