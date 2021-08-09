After colliding with a tree, a 70-year-old man suffered significant injuries.

After colliding with a tree this morning, a 70-year-old man was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

At around 8.45 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of Liverpool Road and Welwyn Avenue in Birkdale after reports of a car colliding with a tree.

When rescue crews arrived, they had no choice but to cut a man out of his automobile.

Fury as greedy drivers construct a city center “car park” Once the man was removed from his car, he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Although the man’s shoulder has been gravely damaged, his condition is not life threatening.

While emergency personnel dealt with the incident, Liverpool Road between Saint Thomas Moore Drive and Oakwood Avenue was closed.

Although police are still on the site, the road has been reopened.