After colliding with a prison vehicle, a texting lorry driver was arrested.

A lorry driver has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for a “appalling” act of hazardous driving that left three people gravely injured on a major highway.

Derek Holland was driving on the A27 in East Sussex when his vehicle collided with the back of a prison van while he was on the phone.

According to SussexLive, two cameras mounted on the lorry driven by 59-year-old Holland of Sutton Avenue in Seaford captured video footage.

Holland revealed to authorities that his behavior during the four-hour drive before to the crash in Lewes was “atrocious.”

Prior to the crash, which occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on August 10, 2020, police logged 42 cases of reckless driving.

His phone was constantly on, he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and he let off of the steering wheel to peel a banana.

He also silenced the alert by inserting a fake seatbelt buckle into the socket, and only wearing his real seatbelt when approaching a police car at a traffic light, then removing it when the police car was out of sight.

On the westbound carriageway, a broken-down prison vehicle was involved in the collision. A jail escort, the driver, and a prisoner were all injured.

Holland was detained and charged with three charges of inflicting serious injury by risky driving, as well as three counts of reckless driving.

Holland pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday (July 27).

Judge Rennie praised Holland’s guilty plea, saying he had shown regret and was “obviously ashamed” of his “appalling” driving behavior.

“You had no regard for public safety or the law,” he continued. There was plainly no one else to blame but yourself for initiating this collision.

“It is a continuation of unsafe driving when someone drives with their hands off the wheel, using a cellphone, driving while using their elbows, and eating at the same time, and this case comprised 42 incidents.”

“We’ve released this video to illustrate the major ramifications of driving while using a cell phone, after the motorist was jailed,” Sussex Police said on Twitter after sharing video footage of the incident.

