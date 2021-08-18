After colliding with a post box on the pavement, the car flips onto its roof.

After an automobile accident during rush hour yesterday night in Crosby, a car ended up on its top.

On Tuesday, August 17, about 5.40 p.m., a Mini Cooper wound up on its roof on Liverpool Road in Crosby.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the driver was sent to the hospital for observation.

Near Formby Beach, people are fleeing in terror because of the film ‘Tree.’

A postbox on the corner of Grosvenor Avenue and Liverpool Road was smashed as a result of the incident.

“Emergency services were in Crosby last night (Tuesday August 17) following a damage only road traffic collision,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“A Mini Cooper overturned at the intersection of Liverpool Road and Mornington Avenue at 5.40 p.m., according to reports.

“Although the driver was unharmed, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“While the automobile was being recovered, road closures were in place at the intersections of Marldon Road/Liverpool Road and Grosvenor Road/Liverpool Road. Around 7.30 p.m., all roads were reopened.”