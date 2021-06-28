After colliding with a police car, an electric bike rider sustains a significant leg injury.

A man in his twenties was transported to the hospital after colliding with a police car while riding his electric bike.

After the incident about 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aigburth Road was halted to traffic heading into Liverpool for around two hours.

Near Barkhill Road, emergency services such as police and ambulance were dispatched.

Witnesses stated a guy was treated at the scene after a bike was observed in the road.

Merseyside Police reported today that the rider was critically injured in the accident between an electric bike and a police car at the intersection of Aigburth Road and Mersey Road.

“Near around 11.30am today (Wednesday 23 June), we were contacted following reports of a collision involving a police car and an electric bike at the junction of Aigburth Road and Mersey Road,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and the male bike rider was transported to the hospital with critical but non-life threatening injuries.”

The route was closed westbound, causing delays in Liverpool traffic, but it has already reopened.

A man in his twenties was rushed to the hospital, according to ambulance personnel.

At 11:45 a.m., North West Ambulance was dispatched in response to a 999 call.

“We have brought a man in his 20s to the hospital with a leg injury,” a spokeswoman stated.