After colliding with a motorcycle, a 15-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with “severe injuries.”

After colliding with a motorcycle, a teen pedestrian was hurt and rushed to the hospital.

Last Tuesday around 3.45pm, emergency services were called to Crank Road near Grey House Farm in St Helens to reports of a crash involving a white Kawasaki motorcycle and two people.

One of the pedestrians, a 15-year-old girl, was transported to the hospital with critical leg injuries.

The second pedestrian, a 16-year-old lad, was unharmed, according to Merseyside Police.

The bike’s rider came to a halt at the scene and is supporting the police with their investigations. Witnesses are now being sought by Merseyside Police.

“We’re asking for witnesses to a major road traffic collision in St Helens last week,” Merseyside Police stated in a statement.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any CCTV, dashcam, or other footage, please call us on (0151) 777 5747, email us at [email protected], or contact us via Twitter at @MerPolCC, or Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000540303.”

