After colliding with a lorry, a 48-year-old man died.

After suffering significant trauma in a collision with a vehicle, a guy died in hospital days later.

The guy, a 48-year-old Manchester resident, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the early-morning collision in West Lancashire.

On Wednesday, August 18, he was driving a Ford Ka when it collided with a Volvo HGV on Liverpool Road, Rufford, at around 4.35 a.m.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters were all dispatched to the scene, and firefighters assisted in removing him from the vehicle before transporting him to Aintree Hospital in critical condition.

“Two fire engines from Tarleton and Ormskirk attended a road traffic incident involving a large goods lorry and a car on Liverpool Road in Rufford,” a spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“One person was injured in the crash, and he was brought to the hospital by ambulance.”

The HGV driver was unharmed, but the road between Spark Lane and Sandy Lane, near the Rufford Arms pubs, remained closed in both directions throughout the morning as accident investigation work was carried out.

Sadly, the man died four days later in the hospital.

Police are still asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage from the incident to contact them.

“I would ask to anyone who observed the incident itself or has any information to get in touch,” said Sgt Martin Wilcock of Lancashire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference log 0177 from August 18.