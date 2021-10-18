After colliding with a lamppost, two scooter riders were gravely hurt.

The collision occurred on Cromwell Road in Ellesmere Port on Sunday, October 17.

Police said they received a call soon before 5 p.m. about an incident involving two scooters, one of which had collided with a light post.

As the road was totally closed to traffic, three ambulances, an air ambulance, an advanced paramedic, a response vehicle, and an operational commander were dispatched to the area.

Two persons were brought to the hospital with significant injuries, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

The incident involved three people and two scooters, according to Cheshire Police. Two people are believed to have been riding the scooter that collided with the lamp post at the same moment.

One man was transported to Aintree Hospital with leg injuries, according to Cheshire Police.

Another man was believed to have had head and foot injuries, while a third individual was said to have only sustained minor injuries.

Cheshire Police said in a statement: “On Sunday, October 17th, just before 5 p.m., police were alerted to an accident on Cromwell Road in Ellesmere Port.

“Two scooters collided, one of which collided with a lamp pole.

“An injured male was transported to Aintree Hospital by land ambulance.”

A second guy was brought to the Countess of Cheshire Hospital, according to police.