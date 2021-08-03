After collapsing unexpectedly at home, a woman’s diagnosis is revealed.

After collapsing at home, a woman was told she had a life-threatening disease.

Christine Bore, 53, suffered a seizure at home and had no idea it was caused by a brain tumor.

Christine, a tissue viability nurse, was soon referred to The Walton Centre and diagnosed with grade four glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of the cancer.

Christine’s surgery was scheduled within weeks of the first discovery, and she had it in May.

“I was astounded by the rapidity of the process,” she remarked. I admired Professor Jenkinson’s and The Walton Centre’s resolve to have the tumor removed as quickly as possible.”

As part of her treatment, Christine, from Southport, opted to participate in a study. A drink was used in the study to help surgeons distinguish between healthy tissue and tumor tissue, which can be difficult with a brain tumor.

5-ALA is the name of the “Pink Drink,” which is diluted with water and consumed by patients before to surgery. Following that, the 5-ALA is absorbed into the bloodstream and transported to the brain.

Under blue UV light, the drink causes the tumor to glow pink or red, indicating to the surgeon where the tumor’s margins are.

“5-ALA is a terrific tool we use in the excision of tumors,” said Professor Jenkinson, who diagnosed Christine. We guide our approach to the tumor using brain scans and photographs, but distinguishing between healthy tissue and tumor can be difficult at times, so caution is always required to avoid injuring the brain.

“We can remove more malignant tissue with the drink, increasing the patient’s chances of survival.”

Christine recovered on Dott Ward after her operation. “The personnel on Dott was incredibly supportive and helpful,” she remarked. Prof Jenkinson came to see me shortly after the procedure and informed me that the pink drink had shown all of the tumor.

"I can't express how relieved I was that everything went so smoothly. I was a little anxious to see how it would be on the other side of nursing, but the level."