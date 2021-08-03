After collapsing on the run, Dad will be handed a dreadful diagnosis.

Just months after his partner became pregnant with their first child, a soon-to-be father received the tragic news that he had terminal cancer.

Peter Kerr blamed stress from being furloughed from his job when he first fell over and sliced his knee on a run in February of this year.

The 35-year-old went to visit his doctor after collapsing for the second time during a run the following week and suffered loss of speech and mobility in his right arm.

Peter claims that his symptoms were misdiagnosed as anxiety and that he was directed to talk therapy.

He went back to the doctors for a hospital referral before he ended up in A&E as they continued to deteriorate.

“It was the first week in February when he went for a run and he fell over,” Helen, 42, who is presently eight months pregnant, told The Washington Newsday.

“We assumed it was due to his being on vacation and the stress he was under. It wasn’t until the next week that things began to deteriorate.

“Pete could speak, but it took him a long time to find the right words; he was very slow. It came to a point where I was speaking on his behalf.”

Peter received a battery of tests, including an MRI and CT scan, after visiting A&E on February 17.

Peter was diagnosed with a brain tumor after the scans and was referred for surgery a few days later.

On March 5, the 35-year-old was admitted to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of stage four cancer in his brain.

“I guess it affected us at different times,” Helen explained. Because there’s so much going on in your brain, I didn’t cry; instead, I went numb.

“We got the news when I was 12 weeks pregnant. I don’t think you know how you’ll behave in that situation, do you? There’s no use in concentrating on what ifs right now because we don’t know what they are.”

“I was crushed – I’m only 35,” Peter continued. You ask why I’m in such good shape. I’m a fit and healthy person.” “The summary comes to an end.”