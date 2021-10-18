After Colin Powell’s death, a Fox News host deleted tweets questioning vaccine efficacy.

Following the death of Colin Powell, Fox News commentator John Roberts got fire on Twitter for questioning the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Powell, 84, had had all of his vaccinations and had previously been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood disease that reduces the body’s ability to fight infections.

As we all know, the FDA is now recommending boosters for some people, and I personally know a few people who have had breakthrough infections, some of which have been extremely serious. Although Powell had myeloma, I was nonetheless surprised to learn of his death from COVID….

Colin Powell, who had been completely vaccinated, died of COVID.

No publications have yet reported on his official Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/yVWq5DC0bG “The fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID illness raises worries about how effective immunizations are over time,” Roberts wrote on Twitter. After receiving reaction, Roberts removed the tweet and later stated that he was not anti-vax and that he was looking forward to getting vaccinated in the hopes of speeding up his return to regular life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 7,000 breakthrough cases ending in death out of 187 million vaccinated Americans, with 6,000 of those over the age of 65.

Following Powell’s passing, many of the country’s senior leaders extended their condolences.

He was the first African-American to be appointed to the position of Secretary of State. He rose to notoriety as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Persian Gulf War in 1991.