After Coffee Sweetener Tiff, a Sugar Fiend stabs a McDonald’s customer.

Following a quarrel over the amount of sugar in his coffee, a 57-year-old McDonald’s customer’s coffee run turned bloody when an enraged diner stabbed him at a Manhattan location.

After a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday, Edmund Pieters stopped by the McDonald’s on Eighth Avenue near West 35th Street and discovered a yelling and disorderly diner. At the time, he was complaining to the management and other employees of the restaurant that his coffee was too sugary. The assailant attacked Pieters and stabbed him in the chest when Pieters intervened, according to the New York Daily News.

“He was screaming at the manager, the folks in back, everyone,” Pieters told the daily. He was causing quite a stir.”

“He was fussing about the amount of sugar in his coffee,” Pieters recounted. “Of all things, he demanded four additional sugars. He kept returning for more sweets. “What did he need 15 sugars for?”

According to the report, even after the suspect drank his coffee, the diner employees refunded his money, but he still exclaimed, “I’m not satisfied.”

During the encounter, Pieters reported the security guard appeared afraid. “I could tell by her expression. ‘You’ve got to go,’ she was telling him. I crept up behind him because he was [acting]as though he was about to strike her. “She felt jittery.”

“I told you not to touch her,” she said. The man was informed by Pieters. “‘You’ve got to get out of here.'”

Pieters claimed he followed the security man closely to see the suspect out.

Outside, though, the sugar addict asked Pieters, “‘What do you want to do?” Please, don’t make me laugh. Pieters recalls him saying, “Come on.” However, the security guard stepped in and struck first.

In retaliation, the assailant drew a knife and attacked Pieters. The man fled the scene after the incident.

“He attempted to stab me in the chest. “An inch further and I’d be done,” Pieters said in an interview with the New York Daily News.

The person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to the New York Post.

The assailant is now being sought after police studied the CCTV tape. A bearded man with glasses is identified as the suspect. He was last spotted with a bag.