After CNN fired Chris Cuomo, his book was pulled by the publisher.

Following his termination from CNN over the weekend, former anchor Chris Cuomo’s upcoming book has been canceled.

On Tuesday, HarperCollins spokesman Kelly Rudolph told the New York Post, “I can affirm that we do not intend to publish the book.”

After its initial January release date was moved back, the book, initially named Deep Denial, was planned to be released in the fall of 2022. The projected hardcover is no longer available on Amazon.

“A compelling study of the painful facts that the epidemic and Trump years have revealed about America—about our strength and character—and a roadmap of the effort needed to make our aspirations meet reality,” according to the book’s description.

Cuomo, CNN’s top anchor, was sacked on Saturday after additional facts regarding his role in his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s political crisis involving dozens of sexual assault charges were revealed.

Over the last week, the network has also received new sexual misconduct allegations against the anchor. Cuomo has categorically denied any misconduct.

“If the aim of making these false and unsubstantiated allegations was to see Mr. Cuomo penalized by CNN, that could explain his unjust firing,” a Cuomo official stated.

Cuomo issued a statement after learning of his dismissal, saying, “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I assisted my brother.” So, as unfortunate as this is, I am extremely proud of the Cuomo Prime Time crew and the job we performed as CNN’s number one show in a highly competitive time period.” Cuomo was also conspicuously absent from his SiriusXM radio show, Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo, on Monday.

Cuomo confirmed the show’s cancellation shortly after Monday’s edition aired, with Law and Crime Network’s Brian Ross replacing in as host.

"It was difficult for me to leave CNN the way I did. I have a thick skin, but I also have a family for whom the past week has been quite trying. So, for the time being, I'm going to take a step back and concentrate on the next step. That implies I won't be performing my Sirius any longer.