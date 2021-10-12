After clothing a doll in her clothes ‘to cuddle,’ an obsessed ex stabbed her.

After wearing a life-size doll in her clothes, a “controlling and jealous” guy murdered his ex-girlfriend and new lover.

Because of John Hind’s uncontrolled fixation with his ex-girlfriend, he showed up at her new home and attacked them with a kitchen knife.

The attack was so “ferocious,” Liverpool Crown Court heard on Tuesday, that the blade broke off from the grip.

Amber Maher, who ended her relationship with 23-year-old Hind in May 2021 after discovering dating apps on his phone, moved out of his parents’ home.

Prosecutor Chris Hopkins told the city’s crown court that the couple had been dating since October 2019, but that he was envious from the start and prevented her from seeing her male friends.

Miss Maher and Hind agreed to discontinue their relationship after seeing the texts, but he apparently “could not believe the relationship was finished.”

The 21-year-old tried several times to reclaim her possessions from Hind, but he was obstinate.

Meanwhile, he was spying on her at work and contacting her through her social media accounts, despite her attempts to stop him.

Hind stated on June 16 that he was on his way to her Old Swan home with some of her stuff.

Mr Hopkins stated that when Hind refused to hand over her belongings, “he grabbed the back of her hair and yanked her head up.”

“Get off me,” she said, and he replied, “I just want a hug.” When she requested for her belongings again, he began throwing them on the ground.

When Miss Maher knelt down, Hind leaned over her and “made contact” with her left side, according to her police statement.

Ms Maher said she wasn’t sure if he punched her at first, but then she noticed cuts in her clothing and realized he had a knife when he dropped something and made a metallic sound.

“I knew I needed to get away,” she explained.

“As I tried to enter through my front door, he chased me down and cut my arms.”

“Summary ends,” I said as I dashed to the stairwell.