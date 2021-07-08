After closing last year, a much-loved Merseyside department store will return.

After more than a year of closure, a popular Merseyside department store is set to reopen.

Beales, which was located on Lord Street in Southport, closed its doors in March 2020 after administrators were unable to find a buyer.

The front of Wayfarers Arcade location stayed open for eight weeks while a shutting down sale was held.

Primark has put an end to the controversy about how to pronounce the store’s name correctly.

“We’d like to thank all Beales employees for their wholehearted support and assistance during the administration process,” Will Wright, joint administrator from KPMG, told the ECHO in February 2020.

“We recognize that the lack of a sale thus far will be upsetting news, but we can tell them that we will continue to work hard to reach a favorable outcome.”

Prior to this, the location had been a department store for 139 years, with companies like Broadbents and Boothroyds calling it home.

“Beales Department Store – Your New Store Is Coming Soon,” a sign in the window reads this week.

It’s wonderful news for Southport, which was hit hard by the closure of both Beales and Debenhams department shops last year.

Last year, a new company, New Start 2020, purchased the Beales brand and employed Tony Brown, the former CEO.

“We are actively looking at the performance of our Poole store, which opened in August 2020, to replicate it in other towns,” Mr Brown previously stated.

“A modest department store network of four or five outlets is far more sustainable than 200.

“We expect there will be additional prospects for new shop openings in the United Kingdom in the next year.”