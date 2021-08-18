After closing 50 shops across the UK, Nando’s is set to reopen entirely on Saturday.

Nando’s restaurants are scheduled to return on Saturday following a disruption this week that forced over 50 of them to close, including its Liverpool sites.

Around 50 of the afro-Portuguese influenced chain’s restaurants have shuttered across the UK due to a scarcity of chicken caused by staff shortages at its suppliers.

The restaurant’s website currently lists both the Queen Square and Liverpool ONE locations as closed.

Over the last week, a number of branches across Merseyside and beyond have been listed as “unavailable” on the company’s website. Liverpool ONE, Queen’s Square, Bromborough, Aintree, Speke, Cheshire Oaks, St Helens, and Widnes are among them.

Nando’s apologized for the “disappointment” in a tweet, calling the issue “a bit of a mare.”

“The UK food industry has been facing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to personnel shortages and Covid isolations, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted,” a Nando’s representative said on Wednesday.

“However, a team of our fantastic Nandocas has been assisting our key suppliers onsite since Monday, working together to help get things flowing again, and this has already had a positive impact on affected restaurants.”

The South American-owned company is likely to be able to reopen all of its closed locations over the weekend, allowing Liverpool customers to get their peri-peri chicken fix once more.

Nando’s, according to the BBC, has lent 90 employees to their suppliers in an effort to “get things moving again.”

Nando’s has over 400 restaurants across the United Kingdom, including two in Liverpool city centre.

The current so-called “pingdemic” has been blamed for a big number of suppliers experiencing staffing shortages in recent weeks.

Because of the high number of persons forced to self-isolate, some supermarkets have previously reported empty shelves due to a scarcity of products making their way to stores.

Changes to self-isolation rules announced this week, which eliminate the need for those who have been double-vaccinated to isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Coronavirus, are anticipated to relieve strain on a number of enterprises.

