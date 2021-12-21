After close contact with Biden, a White House staffer tests positive for COVID-19, while Biden tests negative.

After being in close touch with President Joe Biden, a White House aide tested positive with COVID-19, while the latter has since tested negative. The employee has been completely vaccinated, including a booster dose.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the positive case of a midlevel staff person who was not identified in a statement released Monday, according to The Hill.

On their way to Philadelphia from South Carolina on Friday, the staffer and Biden spent 30 minutes together on an Air Force One. According to Psaki, the staffer tested negative prior to the trip, but began to develop COVID-19 symptoms by Sunday, and subsequently tested positive on Monday.

On the other hand, the president underwent an antigen test on Sunday and a PCR test on Monday, both of which came back negative. Biden has also received his booster vaccination and is fully inoculated.

Psaki previously stated that under the president’s vaccine requirement, which requires federal workers to be immunized, 99 percent of White House staffers are vaccinated. She also stated that the White House expects breakthrough cases in the government, but that staff should get booster shots.

Other passengers on board the Air Force One who came into contact with the infected aide have been advised to get tested, but Psaki stated that the president “will continue with his daily schedule” because the CDC does not require fully vaccinated people to be quarantined or isolated after being exposed to the virus.

This isn’t the first time a White House aide has tested positive for the coronavirus while traveling with Biden. Bloomberg reported last month that a presidential adviser who traveled with the president to Scotland acquired the infection and had to be quarantined abroad.

According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to The New York Times on the condition of anonymity, Biden was not in close communication with the worker. Biden was later tested on the same day as the aide, but the findings for the president were negative.

On his journey to Scotland, Biden was joined by a large team that included Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. There were additional press officials on the trip who engaged with media and other White House officials.