After climate protestors blocked the M25, a 51-year-old woman was detained.

On September 22, a 51-year-old lady from Warrington was detained on suspicion of conspiring to cause public annoyance.

Activists have halted the M25 five times in the last two weeks to protest climate change.

Live updates as lines form at gas stations due to fears of supply shortages.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department have made a total of 28 arrests.

Climate activists were seen sitting in the middle of a busy highway with a banner in a video extensively shared by the media.

This resulted in lengthy delays as traffic came to a halt while police physically dragged demonstrators out of the way of oncoming automobiles and lorries.

The government obtained a court order warning climate change protestors that if they continue to obstruct the M25, they could face jail time.

Ministers are hoping that the High Court order would avert greater chaos in London.

According to the Express, Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the protesters’ conduct as “selfish” and said the “vital injunction” would let “people to get going again” on the London orbital road.

Despite the prospect of incarceration, an Insulate Britain representative said: “We do not know the conditions of the injunction, and our campaign is still ongoing.”

“We understand Priti Patel’s predicament; like her, our primary concern right now is law and order, as well as national security.

“Priti Patel is overlooking the greater picture by focussing on us.

“A more reasonable way for her to execute her ministerial responsibilities would be to request that the prime minister begin the process of insulating Britain’s leaky homes.”