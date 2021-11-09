After claims that the jury was tainted by racism, a death row inmate’s sentence was reduced to life in prison.

In 1987, Abu-Ali Abdur’Rhanman was found guilty of the murder of Patrick Daniels and condemned to death.

Judge Monte Watkins overturned Abdur’Rhanman’s conviction on Tuesday, nearly 30 years after his original sentencing, after finding that Abdur’Rhanman’s right to a fair trial had been violated.

Abdur’Rhanman, a Black man, filed an appeal in 2019 seeking an alternative punishment after presenting evidence that white prosecutors and jurors treated him unfairly.

Prosecutors reportedly persuaded the judge that a Black, college-educated preacher should not be on the jury because he appeared uncommunicative and illiterate. Instead, less educated white jurors were assigned to the case.

On Abdur’Rhanman’s behalf, Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk originally suggested a bargain to commute Abdur’Rhanman’s death sentence to three life terms.

During the 2019 hearing, Funk stated, “Overt racial bias has no place in the court system.”

“Furthermore, and perhaps most significantly, dishonesty is incompatible with the pursuit of justice. Prosecutors must never be dishonest with defense attorneys, courts, or jurors, or mislead them “Funk remarked.

Abdur’Rhanman will now spend the rest of his life in prison, free of the threat of execution. The execution of Abdur’Rhanman was scheduled for April 9, 2020, but it was postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Abdur’Rahman’s resentencing could yet be challenged by the state Attorney General’s Office. That’s what happened in 2019, when Watkins overturned Abdur’Rahman’s death sentence for the first time.

Attorney Funk eventually agreed to decrease Abdur’Rahman’s sentence in exchange for Abdur’Rahman agreeing to withdraw any further appeals. Katrina and Shawant to Norman expressed relief at the moment that the legal wranglings were finally finished.

The state Attorney General’s Office filed an unprecedented appeal, claiming Judge Watkins lacked the power to modify Abdur’Rahman’s sentence based solely on a deal with the district attorney. The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ruled in favor of the defendant. Watkins was given the opportunity to review the petition again, but he was required to follow the procedures stated in the appeals court’s judgment. That order set the scenario for the rematch on Tuesday.

Prosecutors are studying Watkins’ ruling and “considering next measures,” according to an email from the Attorney General’s Office.