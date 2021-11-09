After claiming the ‘Holy Spirit’ said she was the Devil, a man decapitated his mother.

After decapitating his mother and setting her body on fire, an Ohio man was arrested. He then told cops that he did it because the “Holy Spirit” instructed him to because she was “the devil.” Lionel Gore, 34, is now charged with the murder of his mother, Diane Gore. Gore has been arrested more than 25 times, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, for domestic abuse, theft, and assault, among other charges.

Police got a 911 report regarding a fire at Diane’s home in New Matamoras, Ohio, on Friday evening. When authorities arrived, Diane’s sister said Gore raced out of the blazing house “soaked in blood” and warned her to “get out of the way or I’ll kill you next,” according to the affidavit. She further claimed that Gore fled the scene in a vehicle and that the fire prevented her from entering the house to save Diane. Officers also questioned Diane’s 6-year-old grandson, who was there at the time of the crime.

Gore, the youngster’s uncle, was seen “sawing her neck with a knife” before switching it out for a larger one, according to the boy. He also informed police that he saw Gore set fire to the residence but was able to escape.

Following the extinguishment of the flames, officers discovered a body in the master bedroom. During this time, Gore was involved in a car pursuit with the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office. Gore collided with two deputy vehicles during the chase. He was ultimately apprehended and sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

In the hospital, Gore informed officers that Diane was his adopted mother and that he killed her because “the Holy Spirit instructed him to do it and that she was the devil,” according to the affidavit.

Gore apparently informed the detective that he “chopped her head off and put her on fire,” according to the affidavit. He was later apprehended and brought to the Wetzel County Jail on car pursuit charges.

Back at the house, authorities discovered Diane’s head close to her torso, which matched the description given by her grandson.

