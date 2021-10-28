After claiming that gas was widely available following a cyberattack, an Iranian news outlet claims that it, too, was hacked.

Following a suspected cyberattack on Tuesday that targeted Iran’s gas stations, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency stated on Wednesday morning that gas was readily accessible in the country. According to the Associated Press, an official told the agency that 80 percent of petrol stations in the Islamic Republic have already resumed selling fuel.

IRNA first referred to Tuesday’s incident as a cyberattack, reporting that those seeking to buy gas with government-issued cards were greeted with the message “cyberattack 64411.” ISNA then withdrew those reports, claiming that it, too, had been hacked.

The Associated Press reported huge queues at various gas stations in Tehran, including one station with 90 cars waiting to draw up to the pumps, after IRNA said its own services had been hacked. According to the Associated Press, those who were able to get petrol paid higher costs than usual.

According to the Associated Press, IRNA’s suppression of cyberattack news and hacking claims could have been due to offending Iran’s theocracy.

The numerals also appear in a phone line affiliated to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office that addresses questions pertaining to Islamic law, according to IRNA’s report of the messages carrying “cyberattack 64411.”

As long lines snaked around the pumps a day after the incident began, Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, stated Wednesday that the cyberattack that paralyzed every gas station in the country was designed to make “people unhappy by creating disorder and disturbance.”

Raisi’s comments stopped short of blaming the attack, which rendered the government-issued electronic cards that many Iranians use to purchase discounted gasoline at the pump worthless.

They did, however, hint that he and others in the theocracy believe anti-Iranian forces carried out an attack aimed at inflaming the country as the country approaches the second anniversary of a fatal crackdown on widespread rallies over gasoline prices.

“There should be a genuine preparation in the sphere of cyberwar, and relevant bodies should not allow the enemy to pursue their sinister goals of causing problems in people’s lives,” Raisi added. Later, it was broadcast on state television. This is a condensed version of the information.