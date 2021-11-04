After claiming ‘LUCIFERASE’ in COVID-19 vaccines, a Newsmax reporter was banned from Twitter.

Emerald Robinson, the White House journalist for conservative news organization Newsmax, was temporarily banned from Twitter after erroneously informing Christians that COVID-19 vaccines contain a “luciferase” tracker.

Robinson repeated a right-wing conspiracy theory that alleges the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine contains “a 6.66 solution” of luciferin or luciferase, a bioluminescence-related chemical. Despite Robinson’s strong implication, there is no proof that the ingredient was ever included in any of the COVID-19 vaccines, nor that it has anything to do with religion or Lucifer.

On Monday, Robinson tweeted, “Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent identifier called LUCIFERASE so that you can be monitored.” “To discover how this concludes, read the last book of the New Testament.” Later, the tweet was removed. Robinson’s account has been “temporarily locked for multiple violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” according to a Twitter official who talked to The Daily Beast early Wednesday evening. The account was still up several hours later, albeit Robinson had not tweeted in a while, most likely because the employer had blocked her from doing so. According to The Washington Newsday, a Twitter spokeswoman acknowledged that the account had been temporarily disabled due to a rules violation, but did not specify how long Robinson would be unable to tweet.

On Tuesday, Newsmax issued a statement denying Robinson’s tweet, saying that the network “strongly believes and has reported that the Covid 19 vaccines are safe and effective,” before adding that the vaccines “do not contain any toxic materials or tracking markers, and such false claims have never been reported on Newsmax.”

“Newsmax is a major proponent of Covid 19 vaccinations, while also voicing concerns that mandates impinge on personal liberty and privacy,” said Eliot Jacobson, the network’s executive vice president and chief content officer, to Mediaite.

He said, “We have seen no evidence that LUCIFERASE or LUCIFERIN are present in any vaccinations or that they are employed as any form of bioluminescent marker.”

Given the utter lack of evidence, it’s unclear why Robinson or any other COVID-19 conspiracy theorists say that luciferin or luciferase are included in the vaccines, even if other erroneous COVID-19 conspiracy theories claim that it’s the “Mark of the Beast.”

