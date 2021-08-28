After claiming in a viral video that he treats tipping customers better, a Dunkin’ employee faces backlash.

The video, which has 1.3 million views, shows the employee creating an iced coffee while writing on the screen reads, “How I b making beverages when customers don’t tip…”

If you tip @jasonmora2Frr, I’ll make sure your drink is A1. #tip #dunkin #fyp #xyzbca #MicroRaveWithRoni Modelo Time – PE$$o -LL

The employee, who goes by the moniker jasonmora2, begins the video by filling an empty cup with a modest amount of milk and sugar. He then adds a full scoop of ice to the cup before pouring in the coffee, locking the lid, and shaking it.

The employee then demonstrates how he tips clients’ coffees. He starts with the same ingredients: milk, sugar, ice, and coffee. Rather than shaking the coffee towards the end, he stirs it with a spoon as soon as it comes out of the machine, “to ensure no sugar is left behind.”

“I’m only demonstrating how when we’re tipped, we put in more effort. “Ain’t no one beggin for money, but getting tipped will make anyone do a lil more,” jasonmora2 writes under the video in a pinned comment.

As of Friday afternoon, the video has 5600 comments and 500 shares, with much of the discussion centered on how personnel should treat all customers equally, regardless of whether they tip or not.

“Bro, you’re paid hourly…

Only waitresses and delivery drivers should expect tips,” commented bigboyuser5000 in a comment that received over 3600 likes.

“So im tipping for you to swirl my drink?” commented another user, dahotboycj. Many people joked about being able to mix their own drinks. In the comments, two TikToker users stated that personnel must continue perform their duties even if they are not being tipped by clients. “Their job is to produce the drink the client orders, not perform the bare minimum and have an excuse if they didn’t tip at Dunkin,” one wrote to dahotboycj.

“I like Dunkin’ Donuts, but their employees whine too much,” zzaara12 said. Over 11,700 people have liked the comment so far.

