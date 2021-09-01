After claiming he needed the restroom, a burglar concealed in the hospital’s roof.

A repeat offender couple broke into a woman’s home while she was spending the last night of her life with her terminally ill dog, according to court testimony.

Mark Mayren, 34, and Alysha Clayton, 31, broke into a Wigan woman’s home and stole cash and bank cards before going on a £520 shopping spree to fund their drug, drink, and substance addictions.

Clayton allegedly broke into the house on June 2 after the woman left her downstairs window open to allow her terminally ill dog to enjoy some fresh air, according to MEN.

READ MORE: A father who died before Creamfields returns for one more time when his sons discover a letter in his tickets

Just hours before the crime, a homeless couple was caught on camera attempting to open automobile doors.

The entire value of their belongings and cash was £1,025.

The two were captured 10 days later while sleeping in a garage on Prestt Gove in Wigan’s Worsley Mesnes neighborhood.

Mayren also admitted to assaulting police officers, including headbutting, clawing, and spitting at two policemen, as well as a weird attempt to flee while in jail by hiding in the roof above a hospital toilet cubicle.

Mayren, 34, was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison, while his partner, Alysha Clayton, 31, was sentenced to nearly 20 months in prison for violating a suspended sentence order.

Judge Graeme Smith, sitting at Bolton Crown Court on June 2, condemned the couple’s behavior, agreeing with prosecutor Julian Goode that their victim “no longer thinks her house is a place.”

“That is a common sensation for everyone who has been the victim of a burglary, but it was made worse by the dog having to be put to death the next day,” he explained.

“You had no idea, but these are the kinds of things that may happen when you break into someone’s home illegally.”

Mayren had an epileptic fit after his arrest, according to Mr Goode, and had been brought to the hospital. He was handcuffed while being treated, but afterwards stated that he needed to use the restroom.

Officers heard the sound of ceiling even though they opened the door every 30 seconds to check on his health. “The summary has come to an end.”