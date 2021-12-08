After claiming COVID immunity, a student was denied a court order to register for classes.

An emergency court order to register for in-person spring classes was refused to a college student at the University of Nevada Reno who claimed to have COVID-19 immunity while awaiting the outcome of his federal case against the school’s required vaccination policy.

Jacob Gold, 18, filed an emergency plea with the court in November to gain permission to register for spring classes, or he would be forced to take all of his subjects online or drop out of college.

Gold argues that he doesn’t need the vaccine because he’s already been afflicted with coronavirus and recovered, and that his immunity is superior to that of his vaccinated peers. The university’s vaccine policy is “immoral, unethical, and illegal,” according to the lawsuit. Gold’s motion for a temporary restraining order was refused by U.S. District Judge James Selna, who stated that the institution is defending its campus with its required vaccination policy, and that Gold has not demonstrated a constitutional right to decline the immunization.

“This [policy]clearly surpasses any harm Gold would suffer by opting for a medically recommended immunization over an alternative method of teaching,” he stated in the judgement.

Officials at the institution are also “attempting to protect a campus community with thousands of students, instructors, and staff from a deadly contagious disease,” according to Selna.

After all but one of the 11 judges in the United States District Court for Nevada recused themselves from the case, Selna was assigned the case from the central district of California last week. There were no particular reasons given by any of the judges who recused themselves from the case. According to federal court records, they only had “good cause.” There is no rule or regulation requiring recusals if a party to the lawsuit previously served as a judge in the district, according to Debra Kempi, clerk of court for Nevada’s U.S. district. While it is not frequent to have to seek a judge from outside the district to hear a case, she noted it does happen.

The required vaccination policy, according to Gold's lawsuit, infringes on his "right to self-determination, personal autonomy, and bodily integrity, as well as the freedom to refuse medical treatment." If the university's policy is allowed to stand, he'll be forced to be vaccinated in order to fulfill his academic obligations, as well as "congregate in the dorm where he.