After Christmas, the government refuses to rule out a circuit-breaker lockdown.

According to the health minister, the government “would not hesitate” to impose additional limitations, including a circuit-breaker shutdown.

In the wake of Omicron’s growth concerns, Gillian Keegan declined to rule out a potential “circuit-breaker” after Christmas.

The Knowsley MP described the decision on additional limits as “tough.”

Ms. Keegan explained: “We don’t have all of the information you’d like at your fingertips, particularly about the disease’s severity.

“So it’s a delicate balancing act, but we believe we’ve achieved it. When you have those kinds of data, announcing to the country that we needed to lock down etc. doesn’t seem appropriate.” When asked if there is any chance that a circuit-breaker lockdown will not occur if the country continues on its current path, Ms Keegan said: “We’re still waiting for data on severity, and we’ll have to wait to see where we land on that, but we can’t really say.

“What we’ve stated is that up to Christmas, we’re fine looking at the data, looking at the numbers we have at the moment, but beyond that, we have to look at the data to see where this virus, this variety, travels.

“I can’t tell you what that data will be before we get it, but you should be happy because we’re doing a lot more this year than we could last year. We have access to our relatives.” She also stated that the government will not hesitate to take more measures to combat Covid-19 “if necessary to keep people safe.”

“While the case numbers are extraordinarily high, they haven’t yet reached what was predicted only a week ago,” Ms Keegan added.

“We’ve said we have to leave that option open because you know we’re looking at cases that are going up at the moment and we’re looking at hospitalization, which is going up,” Ms Keegan said when asked whether more limitations are a question of when, not if.

She stated, " "We must reserve that option, and we will not hesitate to use it if it is necessary to keep people safe. But for the time being, a balanced and proportionate response is required."