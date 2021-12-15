After Christmas, secondary schools may be closed for longer than expected.

Secondary schools will be given some “flexibility” in terms of when they return after Christmas, according to the government.

According to Education Minister Alex Burghart, such a strategy would allow schools to implement steps to test students for Covid upon their return from vacation.

Conservative MPs pressed him to keep schools open in the new year, while a teachers’ union urged the government to stagger the return of students due to fears about the Omicron variant.

“The government is dedicated to ensuring that schools open as usual in January,” Mr Burghart said.

“For the development of children and young people, the classroom is the ideal environment.”

“Education continues to be our number one goal,” he stressed.

“We will absolutely back schools to ensure that in-classroom teaching can continue,” he added, adding that testing, vaccination, ventilation, and hygiene are “the methods in which we will absolutely back schools to ensure that in-classroom teaching can continue.”

Mr Burghart stated that the government advises that all secondary school students be tested “immediately at the start of the term,” and that the government is providing “a modest amount of flexibility” in terms of when schools return to ensure that this can happen.

The chairman of the Education Select Committee, Robert Halfon, a Conservative, said it appears “we are going unfortunately towards de facto school closures,” and urged the government to build a “army” of volunteers and a public awareness campaign for the education sector.

The Harlow MP enquired about the plan to keep schools running, suggesting that a “network of supply teachers” be ready to step in if education personnel is forced to leave.

“It’s extremely crucial that schools are maintained open,” said Jonathan Gullis, a former teacher and now Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North.

“I don’t want to hear from the minister that we’ll do everything we can; all I want to know is that they’ll stay open.”

He wanted reassurance that secondary school exams would take place as planned in the summer of 2022.

“We want schools to stay open, we want exams to go on, and we’re working toward that,” Mr Burghart responded.

Stephen Morgan, the shadow schools minister for Labour, accused the government of “complacency” when it came to children’s health and education, stating ministers were “falling short” on topics like vaccination and school ventilation.

