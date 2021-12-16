After Christmas parties, the truth behind the “hair of the dog” hangover cure.

Christmas is a time when some individuals let their hair down and indulge in a few alcoholic beverages.

However, many people regret their decisions the next morning and seek out a hangover remedy.

‘Hair of the dog,’ or having another alcoholic drink to help you get over your hangover, is one of the more common hangover treatments when you wake up feeling worse for wear.

Is there any truth to this strategy, though?

According to Wren Kitchens’ research, the answer is no. No, more booze isn’t going to help.

While drinking more alcohol may help you feel better in the short term by increasing your alcohol levels, you’re merely postponing the inevitable hangover and will most likely feel worse in the long run.

The expression dates back to medieval times, and it was initially associated with the concept that a’magic potion’ including “hair from the dog that bit you” could cure rabies.

Of course, that’s total nonsense, but the phrase evolved from its original meaning to refer to the behavior of consuming more alcohol to get rid of a headache.

“I beg thee let me and my colleague have a hair of the dog that bit us last night,” English poet and dramatist John Heywood said regarding a hangover treatment in 1546. We were both bitten in the head, to be sure. In the nice ale glass, we beheld each other inebriated.” The truth is that while drinking more may temporarily cure your hangover, you are merely postponing your hangover and will eventually crash and burn.

Alcohol is a ‘poison,’ and hangover symptoms are most severe when our body’s alcohol levels have decreased to zero.

How do you get rid of a hangover?

Unfortunately, other than not consuming alcohol, there is no known remedy for a hangover. However, some of these may assist to ease the symptoms: Drink fresh fruit juice in addition to plenty of water for a vitamin boost. Pain relievers and stomach settlers may help to alleviate hangover symptoms. To restore minerals and salt lost after drinking alcohol, use a rehydration tablet. “Summary comes to an end.”