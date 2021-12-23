After Christmas, new covid limits might look like this.

Boris Johnson has apparently been presented with a range of possibilities for more limitations in England as Omicron infections continue to grow.

The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to act after it was announced that tighter measures would be implemented in Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland as early as Boxing Day.

According to the Mirror, senior government officials have said that no statement would be made until December 27 at the earliest.

The Prime Minister is thought to be considering a number of possibilities, including recommending individuals to minimize their contact with others, especially indoors, but without making it a legal necessity.

Another alternative is to impose mandatory limits on household mixing, according to reports.

According to government officials, a return to Step 2 of the covid roadmap could be on the cards, which would mean limitations comparable to those in place last April.

If these regulations are enacted, inside household mingling will be prohibited, and pubs and restaurants will only be permitted to serve clients outside.

This might be done as part of a “circuit breaker” lockdown, which could last up to four weeks.

Non-essential retailers, hairdressers, and beauty salons would be permitted to stay open, but those who can work from home would be encouraged to do so.

People would be allowed to gather in groups of six – or two houses – outside.

A ban on huge events like as football matches and concerts is also being mooted, according to reports.

The possibility of the UK entering another full lockdown has not been ruled out, but only if scientific evidence indicates that the NHS is highly likely to be swamped and boosters are less effective than specialists believe.