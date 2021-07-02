After Chris Whitty was accosted in the park, a man was charged with common assault.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, was harassed in a central London park, and a man has been charged with common assault.

Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way, Romford, east London, was charged on Thursday evening by postal requisition and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 30, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Prof Whitty was approached by a group of males in St James’s Park at around 7.20 p.m. on Sunday, prompting the initiation of an investigation.

Officers met with Prof Whitty, who was unharmed, and checked on his well-being.

The incident was captured on video and posted on social media for around 20 seconds.

Officers evaluated the film, according to the Met, and the case was sent to the Public Order Crime Team.