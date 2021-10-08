After Chris Laundrie took police to the Carlton Reserve hiking trails, there were “no discoveries.”

After Chris Laundrie accompanied law enforcement officers to search the Carlton Reserve in Florida for his son, Brian, the family’s attorney announced Thursday that “no findings” were made.

“Today Chris Laundrie led representatives of law enforcement into the Reserve to show them the trails and areas Chris and Brian have trekked and which Brian was known to frequent,” said Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, in a statement to The Washington Newsday. “There were no breakthroughs, but the effort was beneficial to everyone.” Since the water has receded, some portions of the Carlton Reserve have become simpler to search, according to the statement.

The statement went on to say: “The whole Laundrie family appreciates the tireless efforts of the law enforcement officers who have been searching the Preserve for Brian over the last few weeks. Brian should be found shortly, hopefully.” Laundrie’s parents told police that their son was last seen on September 13 and that he went for a hike in the Carlton Reserve.

The Carlton Reserve, including the Laundries, has been closed to the public for the past three weeks while officials continue their hunt for Brian.

Bertolino earlier stated to The Washington Newsday in a statement, “Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or areas in the preserve that Brian might have visited…

The preserve, as well as the Laundries, have been closed to the public, but the parents have been cooperative since the search began.”

Brian Laundrie had already been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.

Petito was later discovered dead, and her death was declared a homicide.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.