After Chris Cuomo’s firing, CNN hires Chris Wallace to run its streaming service.

Chris Wallace, the host of “Fox Sunday News,” has joined CNN’s new streaming service, CNN+. Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News.

Wallace teased his new enterprise when he startled fans by announcing his departure from Fox News to “try something new” on Sunday.

“It may sound corny, but I believe we’ve established a sense of community here,” Wallace said. “On Sundays, there’s a lot you can do. I value the fact that you’ve decided to spend this hour with us.” Wallace, 74, served at NBC as a primary White House correspondent and then at ABC News as a senior correspondent before joining Fox in 2003. Mike Wallace, the longtime anchor of “60 Minutes,” was his father.

Chris Wallace said in a statement, “I am happy to join CNN+.” “I’m looking forward to the increased freedom and flexibility that streaming gives me when it comes to interviewing big personalities in the news—and finding new methods to tell stories.” Chris Wallace’s departure was later announced by Fox News, which wished him well. In a statement, the network added, “We are immensely proud of our journalism and the great team that Chris Wallace been a part of for 18 years.”

“Our outstanding journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is found, will carry on the heritage of ‘Fox News Sunday.'”

Chris Wallace’s new job comes after CNN broadcaster Chris Cuomo was sacked. Cuomo was sacked after the New York attorney general’s inquiry revealed that he coached his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle sexual harassment charges.

CNN has announced that the remaining $18 million on Chris Cuomo’s four-year contract, which was equivalent to $25,000 per hour-long episode of his primetime show, will not be paid out.