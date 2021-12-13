After choking on a goodie, a dog owner in Liverpool issues a warning.

Alison Garnett was sitting in her living room when she observed Chester, her beagle, putting his paw in his mouth.

The ten-year-old dog became distressed and hopped upon Alison seeking assistance.

He had a treat lodged in the back of his throat, which he couldn’t pull out on his own.

“He was scared, and I tried to get the treat out of his mouth, but it was deeper back and impossible to reach,” Alison, a former secondary school teacher, said.

“In his fright, he shifted and landed on top of me; he’s extremely heavy, and I’m trying to dislodge the blockage.

“In his panic, Chester had also harmed himself, and there was a lot of blood; I could feel his weight increasing heavier and heavier as he began to lose consciousness.”

Thankfully, Alison is trained in canine first aid and was able to extricate the goodie with the tip of her fingers.

Alison began to cry as the goodie flew across the room and she realized she was covered in blood.

Chester, on the other hand, proceeded to run across the living room as if nothing had happened, even finishing the treat.

“It was odd, but I’m so glad I knew what to do!” she continued.

Alison believes her training saved Chester’s life because she would have been in a ‘complete panic’ if she hadn’t received it.

She attended an emergency training in Huyton with veterinary nurse Rachel Bean, which was organized by the Merseyside Beagle Club, and almost immediately put her new skills and knowledge to use.

Alison, 65, expressed her thoughts as follows: “The training was crucial because it gave me the courage to be cool and think things through, even in the most dire of circumstances.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done, and I recommend it to everybody who owns a dog.”

It comes as industry experts called for obligatory first aid training for all UK pet workers.

It comes as industry experts called for obligatory first aid training for all UK pet workers.

Currently, dog walkers, groomers, and pet sitters are not required to acquire a certificate in animal first aid, which industry experts think leaves them vulnerable.