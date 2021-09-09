After Chelsea’s decision, Erling Haaland believes he should join Liverpool or Manchester United.

Glen Johnson, a former Liverpool defender, believes Chelsea have given his old club an advantage in their rumoured pursuit of Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old forward has been one of European football’s hottest talents for the past two seasons, averaging about a goal per game.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January 2020 transfer window, Haaland has 63 goals in 64 games.

Because of his outstanding performance, the forward has been linked with a number of prominent European teams, including Liverpool.

Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United, as well as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, have all been connected with the Norway international.

Chelsea, on the other hand, strengthened their attacking options in the summer by signing Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea spent a club record €115 million (£97.5 million) for the attacker, who joined from Anderlecht ten years ago.

Because Chelsea has secured the services of Lukaku, Johnson believes the battle for Haaland will be between the Reds and Manchester United next summer.

He told bettingodds.com, “I would choose either Liverpool or Manchester United.”

“I would have suggested Chelsea at first, but considering what they’ve just spent on Romelu Lukaku, I can’t see those two playing together, so they’re out.

“With regards to Manchester City, if Kylian Mbappe becomes available next summer, I can see City and Real Madrid competing for him, which is why I don’t believe Haaland would join either of those clubs.”

Harvey Elliott, a teenager who shined against Burnley and Chelsea before the international break, has been one of Liverpool’s stars this season.

Despite Johnson’s belief that the former Fulham kid has a bright future ahead of him, he believes patience is required in his development.

“I’ve been really impressed with him, and he performed admirably while on loan at Blackburn,” he stated. He’s already assisted on a few goals this season, and it’s encouraging to see him perform at a better level.

“He has a great future, but I don’t believe we should try to get him into the England squad.”

“The summary comes to an end.”