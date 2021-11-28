After Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Thomas Tuchel concedes points to Liverpool.

After Chelsea drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool are only two points behind the Premier League leaders.

The Reds’ win over Southampton on Saturday took them to within a point of Chelsea, who will play United on Sunday evening.

Liverpool could conclude Wednesday’s Merseyside Derby at the top of the Premier League if results go their way as the frantic festive season gets underway.

Chelsea manager Tuchel was frustrated that his team was unable to win all three points against United and maintain their four-point advantage over Liverpool.

“We’ve had two terrific games against Burnley and Manchester United, and both times we’ve been disappointed,” Tuchel remarked.

“Over the course of a long season, you lose points, dig in, and strive to reclaim them when someone steals them from you.”

“That’s what we’re going to try to do.” When you’re one up or four up, don’t count the points.

“We’re in the middle, which is exactly what we need.”

Chelsea had to come back from a goal behind to secure a point as Jadon Sancho put United ahead in the second half before Jorginho equalized from the penalty spot.

Late in the game, Antonio Rudiger had a fantastic chance to win the contest, but he sailed his volley over the crossbar.