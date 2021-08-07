After changing shoes three times on her wedding day, the bride had a “lightbulb” moment.

Mum-of-two Jennifer Bailey, of Newton-Le-Willows, said she first became aware of the problem when she was unable to buy comfortable and fashionable shoes for her own wedding in 2010.

Jennifer, 42, has had bunions for years, a condition in which hard or bony lumps form on the foot, and she claims she has spent hours online looking for the perfect shoes only to be disappointed.

Jennifer stated that the agony gets “unbearable” when her foot is placed in specific shoes, and as a result, she had to remove and replace her wedding shoes three times throughout the big day.

“I have this foot disease called bunions, and I couldn’t find anything nice that would suit my feet,” Jennifer told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve always had them, but I probably didn’t notice them as much in my twenties when I was still wearing stilettos and high heels. However, as I grew older, I began to notice that wearing shoes in general was becoming increasingly unpleasant.

“I was searching Google on pages six, seven, and eight for a small brand that did anything for my wedding. I couldn’t come up with anything.

“That day, I donned three pairs of shoes. Then there were these awful ones that would have been OK with jeans and a nice top but weren’t right for my wedding dress, so I just threw on some flipflops at the end of the night.”

Jennifer claimed this was her “lightbulb moment,” but it wasn’t until she was laid off while on maternity leave that she decided to pursue it.

The mother began researching the market and manufacturers, and in 2016, she introduced Calla shoes to allow ladies with bunions and other foot disorders to wear attractive shoes without sacrificing comfort.

“I usually think Liverpool, Newcastle, and Essex gals get it,” Jennifer said. When we go out, we prefer to dress up.

“At 43, I feel like a child of the 1990s.”

