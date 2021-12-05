After changing her daughter’s nappies, Ryanair’refuses to let parents board flight.’

Despite being promised they had enough time, a family claims they were denied permission to board an aircraft due to a last-minute nappy change.

Claire Bagshaw and Edward Rea were planning to take their one-year-old daughter Gracie Lynne Bagshaw-Rea on her maiden flight to France.

However, when they returned from the restroom, they were told that boarding had closed and that they could no longer fly to see Gracie’s grandfather.

Hundreds of people attend a memorial in the city center to pay passionate respect to Ava White.

Gracie’s parents had been looking forward to the trip for a year, ever before Covid had separated them from Claire’s father, Andy Bagshaw.

When the infant filled her nappy, the couple was waiting to board their aircraft from Manchester Airport to Carcassonne.

They allege they asked Ryanair employees if they could go to the restroom to change her, and they were told yes and allowed to leave.

They dashed into a bathroom near Terminal One’s Gate 4 and claimed to be back in seven minutes.

However, when they returned to the departure desk, they were told that boarding had ended three minutes earlier and that they could not board the flight, according to the Manchester Evening News.

They had paid £258 on Ryanair tickets as well as £40 on long-term parking at the airport. They were supposed to fly out on Monday, November 29th, and return on Friday, December 3rd.

They claim they were ordered to remain in a hotel after being denied boarding and to fly to Brussels from Manchester on Wednesday, December 1, and change there for Carcassonne.

“We drove through a snowstorm across the M62 from our house, but we arrived at the airport in plenty of time and were able to check in,” Claire, 37, said. We were traveling with Gracie for the first time, and everyone was quite helpful when we checked in.

“After we got through [security], we had ample time to eat at a restaurant.”

“We had been looking forward to seeing France for a long time. We had planned to go earlier, but we postponed it while we awaited Gracie’s passport. “The summary comes to an end.”