After celebrity Twitter accounts were hacked, Spanish authorities arrested a man.

As part of an investigation into the high-profile hacking of Twitter accounts including those of Kanye West and Barack Obama, Spanish police have arrested a British man, thought to be from Liverpool.

Last year, a hacker gained access to several celebrities’ accounts and pushed followers to participate in a Bitcoin hoax.

According to US officials, Joseph O’Connor, 22, was caught in Spain and was detained in Estepona on the Costa Del Sol yesterday.

“A citizen of the United Kingdom was arrested today in Estepona, Spain, by Spanish National Police in response to a U.S. request for his arrest on multiple charges in connection with the July 2020 Twitter hack, which resulted in the compromise of over 130 Twitter accounts, including those belonging to politicians, celebrities, and companies,” according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

“A criminal complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Joseph O’Connor, 22.

“According to court filings, O’Connor is charged with computer intrusions relating to takeovers of TikTok and Snapchat user accounts, in addition to the July 15, 2020, Twitter attack. O’Connor has also been charged with cyberstalking a minor.”

The accounts of Apple, Uber, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk were among those hacked.

Three counts of conspiracy to willfully access a computer without authorization and accessing information from a secured computer are among the charges leveled against Joseph O’Connor.

Victims were said to have been duped out of more than $180,000.

“I am giving back to my community owing to COVID-19!” said the bogus tweet from Obama’s account.

“Any Bitcoin given to the address listed below will be doubled.

“If you send $1,000, I’ll send you $2,000 in return.”

“This is all I’m going to do for the next 30 minutes. Enjoy.”

In statements to the New York Times, O’Connor previously denied involvement, saying, “I don’t care – they can come arrest me.”

“The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs is providing significant assistance,” the US government noted in a statement released Wednesday.

“The National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom and the Spanish National Police assisted in the investigation and arrest.

“A criminal complaint is only an allegation, and all defendants are assumed innocent.”

