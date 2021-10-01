After CCTV revealed he had a second slice of cake, a wedding guest was charged $5.

A couple charged a wedding guest nearly $5 after CCTV footage revealed he ate two portions of cake at the reception.

According to a post on the online discussion board Reddit, the guest, who is thought to be British, paid £3.66 ($4.9) after it was disclosed that guests would have to pay for each slice of the wedding cake. However, once CCTV evidence revealed that he had stolen another slice while only paying for one, he was charged an additional $4.9.

“After it was stated on the day we’d be helping to pay for their cake, I paid for the first slice! On Wednesday, Reddit user Unlucky Low 6242 posted on the site’s “Wedding Shaming” sub-forum that “apparently didn’t count for the second.”

According to 7News.com.au, the bride, who attempted to claim the money, emailed a copy of the security tape to the visitor.

In a follow-up text message, she asked the guest to send the £3.66 as soon as possible.

After the groom’s best man mentioned it, the sponsored cake slices apparently became “quite a talking topic at the wedding.” According to the article, the groom also mentioned it during his speech.

“Thought it was a joke, however… while people were queuing for the cake, they had to go back to their tables to get cash,” wrote one of the guests.

He said, “And get this, they had a card reader and were even taking names for tabs!”

Fellow Reddit users, perplexed by the circumstance, inquired of the visitor if paying for cake portions at weddings was a “cultural thing.” “I’ve never heard of that before,” they said.

One user commented, “Can safely state as a Brit this is not the usual here.”

“It’s called selfishness, mates. This isn’t a matter of culture. Another person added, “It’s called being a piece of s–t.”

Some readers were more concerned about the couple seeing wedding celebration security footage.

“Did they go over the tape? One user exclaimed, “What the f–k?”

Another user remarked, “I’m not sure which makes me more horrified: 1) making guests pay for wedding cake at all 2) monitoring the footage for visitor consumption.”

Some users made light of the situation.

“What I mean is… “I don’t know about you, but I’d rather have £3.66 in my pocket than enjoy my honeymoon,” one person said in the original post.

When a commenter recommended the visitor take the dispute to a small claims court, another one said, “Judge Judy would shred her guts out with her razor tongue.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.