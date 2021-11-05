After catching tuberculosis, a university student died.

The student died at the University of Wales Trinity St David’s campus in Lampeter, his age and gender unknown.

According to Wales Online, university officials are working with health professionals to locate close relatives of the dead and offer them TB tests.

A specialised team is investigating the case and determining whether any control measures are required, although Public Health Wales emphasized that “the danger to the general public remains very low.”

There is also no link between this case and the continuing TB outbreak in Llwynhendy, Carmarthenshire, according to the health agency.

Close contacts are still being identified, and everyone who would benefit from TB testing will be approached personally.

“A multi-agency Incident Management Team (IMT) has been convened to look at this case and any control measures that are needed,” said Sion Lingard, consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales.

“Because tuberculosis is difficult to spread, the risk to the general public remains quite minimal. In order to become infected, a person must have close and sustained contact with an infectious individual, such as living in the same family.

“We are in the process of identifying close relatives of the deceased so that Hywel Dda University Health Board can check them for tuberculosis and provide advise to university personnel and students.”

“With a thorough course of treatment, tuberculosis can be cured.”

Anyone experiencing an unexplained persistent cough (which can sometimes include coughing up blood), unexplained weight loss, or night sweats should consult their doctor.

