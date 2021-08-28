After catching Covid in the hospital, the ‘adorable’ father of three died.

According to his family, a father of three died after getting Covid on a hospital ward while being treated for another illness.

Janet Mann said her brother David, who was a patient at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, died of coronavirus on August 19.

The 48-year-old from Garston had been in hospital for 13 weeks after becoming unwell with sepsis, according to his family.

Janet, who is 38 years old, told The Washington Newsday David had been hospitalised because he was suffering from “extreme anxiety and sleep deprivation.”

As his health deteriorated, they discovered that his symptoms were caused by an infection in the metal plates in his leg that had been implanted years before after an accident.

Doctors tried to treat him for sepsis, but the disease led his kidneys to fail and his lungs to get infected.

Janet claimed her brother was transferred to a ward next to a Covid unit, and they believe that’s where he caught the disease.

“He didn’t make much improvement in those 13 weeks,” she said. His predicament deteriorated worse.

“He didn’t die from coronavirus for a long time. It all went sour once he caught it because of his respiratory problems.”

Janet described David’s death as “devastating” and “heartbreaking” for the family.

Her brother worked for Jaguar’s sister business Magna in Speke, and she described him as “handsome” and “charming,” adding, “As far as I know, half the factory is going to the burial.”

Janet described her brother as a die-hard Liverpool FC supporter who enjoyed socializing with his peers and spoiling his three children.

She went on to say, “He’ll be sorely missed.” He never said anything negative about anyone because he was such a nice guy with a big smile on his face.

“To be honest, I don’t think it’s hit us yet – I think it’ll be the burial. My mother is simply numb.”

David Mann’s funeral will be place at Springwood Crematorium, Rosemary Chapel, on Thursday, September 2 at 12.30pm.

Elysia, 18, David, 10, and Savannah, four, are his three children. He will be cherished. “The summary has come to an end.”