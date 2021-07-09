After catching Covid in prison for playing Classic FM too loudly, a pensioner dies.

A elderly who was imprisoned for playing classical music too loudly died of coronavirus while in prison.

Ian Trainer was arrested twice for violating a restraining order by cranking up the volume on Classic FM to a “unbelievable” level.

Last year, the 83-year-old was apprehended again, but died in November while incarcerated at Walton jail.

Trainer’s death was linked to Covid-19, according to an inquiry published this week.

He had underlying health difficulties, according to the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO), who investigates every jail death.

Trainer was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison in February of last year for violating one of the terms of a restraining order issued to him months before.

Between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., he was not allowed to play “any audio at a volume beyond normal talking level,” which is defined as above 65 decibels.

Trainer was sentenced for the second time for the same offense.

He was arrested three months later, on May 6, after being accused with threatening behavior and violating a restraining order.

He was transferred to Walton, formerly known as HMP Liverpool, after a court appearance in November. A physical examination revealed no problems.

He reported feeling poorly with possible Covid-19 symptoms seven days later, on November 9, and was placed in isolation until a test showed he had the virus.

He was brought to the hospital multiple times as his condition deteriorated before dying on November 23 in the afternoon.

A coroner determined that blood clots induced by Covid-19 were the cause of death at his inquest. He also had chronic kidney illness, which was discovered to have contributed to his death rather than being the cause.

Trainer was placed in isolation upon arriving at Walton, according to the PPO, who added: “In reaction to possible Covid-19 symptoms, Mr Trainer was immediately tested and isolated.”

“When his condition worsened, he was admitted to the inpatient ward to allow for better monitoring of his condition, and healthcare personnel swiftly referred him to secondary care when they believed he need extra assessment or treatment.”

