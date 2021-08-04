After catching a guy messing with a car, police in South Sefton are appealing for CCTV video.

In Litherland, Merseyside Police’s South Sefton division has detained a man on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle.

The incident, which occurred today morning (4 August) in the Ennerdale Road / Kirkstone Road South area of the town, was dealt with by officers from the force’s Operation Pelican.

South Sefton police are appealing to anyone with a camera or CCTV who may have captured footage of the incident, which occurred around 1.50 a.m., to ring 101 and quote incident number 21000541308.

Interfering with a motor vehicle involves attempting to steal the vehicle or goods from within it. Offenders are usually required to pay a fine or risk a prison sentence.